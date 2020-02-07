Dear Prudence

The “Stumped About Stumping” Edition

I want to run for City Council, but I’m also anxious about what running a campaign as a woman will do to my mental health. Help!

Episode Notes

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Josh Gondelman, a comedian who has written for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and now writes for Desus & Mero. His debut essay collection Nice Try: Stories of Best Intentions and Mixed Results is available now.

Prudie and Gondelman discuss if you should run for a political office even though you hate to campaign, whether you should reach out to an old friend who is now a meth dealer, and what to consider when your daughter’s boyfriend doesn’t offer a gift when he stays at your vacation rental.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.