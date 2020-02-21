Dear Prudence

The “I’m Right Behind You” Edition

My mother-in-law wrongfully accused me of having an affair—in the delivery room, right after I gave birth. Help!

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Molly Woodstock, a biracial journalist, audio producer, and equity consultant based in Portland, Oregon. They produce and host an award-winning weekly podcast called Gender Reveal and have been featured as a gender expert in the New York Times, NPR, and Washington Post, among other publications.

Prudie and Woodstock discuss a letter writer who’s wondering what to do with a boyfriend who is reluctant to move to the town that holds your new dream job, and what to consider when trying to keep your horribly offensive mother-in-law away from your new baby.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.