The “I’m Right Behind You” Edition
My mother-in-law wrongfully accused me of having an affair—in the delivery room, right after I gave birth. Help!
Episode Notes
This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Molly Woodstock, a biracial journalist, audio producer, and equity consultant based in Portland, Oregon. They produce and host an award-winning weekly podcast called Gender Reveal and have been featured as a gender expert in the New York Times, NPR, and Washington Post, among other publications.
Prudie and Woodstock discuss a letter writer who’s wondering what to do with a boyfriend who is reluctant to move to the town that holds your new dream job, and what to consider when trying to keep your horribly offensive mother-in-law away from your new baby.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.