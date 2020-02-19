Prudence is joined this week by Molly Woodstock, a biracial journalist, audio producer, and equity consultant based in Portland, Oregon. They produce and host an award-winning weekly podcast called Gender Reveal, and have been featured as a gender expert in the New York Times, NPR, and Washington Post, among other publications.

Prudie and Woodstock dig into letters about what to do when you notice your boss looking at porn on a work trip, whether you should avoid all family events knowing that a racist aunt will be there, how to help a friend who doesn’t bathe or clean his home, what to do when your ex-girlfriend is upset at you for hanging out with her younger brothers, and what actions to take when faced with a 13-year-old at your door asking for help.

Production by Phil Surkis.