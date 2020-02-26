Prudence is joined this week by Faran Krentcil, the editorial director of the Newsette and editor at large for Elle.com. She lives in New York City with her life partner, a vintage leopard print coat from Paris.

Prudie and Krentcil tackle letters about what to do when your boyfriend casually reveals he wore blackface in college, how to act around your sister after seeing her in a porn film, what to consider when your husband makes a hobby out of drinking beer, how to let friends know that you are once again transitioning to a more androgynous look, and what to do when you find yourself keeping your fridge filled with food you don’t eat.

And join us for a live Dear Prudence at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets now!

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.