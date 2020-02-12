Prudence is joined this week by Lane Moore, the creator of the hit comedy show Tinder Live! Moore is also the author of the bestselling book How to Be Alone: If You Want to and Even if You Don’t and the frontperson in the band It Was Romance.

Prudie and Moore tackle letters about how to ask a roommate to keep an ever-listening smart speaker out of the common areas, what to consider when a potentially romantic friend showers you with generosity you’re not quite ready for, whether you should give a wedding gift of money to a couple with bad financial habits, what to do when your boyfriend’s table manners aren’t up to your mother’s standards, how to handle a husband who will not buy cigarettes on your behalf, and what actions to take with a groping father-in-law.

