The “Listen to Me” Edition
I’m paranoid about the smart speaker in my apartment. How can I ask my roommate to get rid of it? Help!
Episode Notes
Prudence is joined this week by Lane Moore, the creator of the hit comedy show Tinder Live! Moore is also the author of the bestselling book How to Be Alone: If You Want to and Even if You Don’t and the frontperson in the band It Was Romance.
Prudie and Moore tackle letters about how to ask a roommate to keep an ever-listening smart speaker out of the common areas, what to consider when a potentially romantic friend showers you with generosity you’re not quite ready for, whether you should give a wedding gift of money to a couple with bad financial habits, what to do when your boyfriend’s table manners aren’t up to your mother’s standards, how to handle a husband who will not buy cigarettes on your behalf, and what actions to take with a groping father-in-law.
Production by Phil Surkis.