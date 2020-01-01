Prudence is joined this week by Grace Lavery, an associate professor of English at the University of California, Berkeley who occasionally feels like she has an alien in her throat.

Prudie and Lavery go back and look at some of the many memorable letters of 2019 that were addressed with the help of Francesca Fiorentini, Justine D’Souza, Connor Goldsmith, Helen Rosner, Clementine Ford, Nichole Perkins, Bim Adewunmi, and Alexandra Petri.

Prudie and company tackled letters about whether you should tell your friend that her porn- and weed-addicted fiancé might not be “the one,” what to consider about hanging on to your secret that you gave away your boyfriend’s dog, what to do when a DNA kit reveals you married your first cousin, what to do when a member of your fine dining club can no longer afford to pay but insists on coming anyway, what to know when you keep having dreams about your ex-boyfriend even though you will never be together again in reality, what to do with a boyfriend who spontaneously masturbates while you’re laid out sick, and how to process your anger over a friend who worked on her laptop during your wedding vows.

Production by Phil Surkis.