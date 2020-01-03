The “Two From 2019” Edition
My wife and I are taking in her sister’s kids after her death. We barely know them. Help!
This week’s mini episode finds Prudence in a reflective mood, revisiting letters from 2019 that were addressed with the help of Jae Bearhat and Julian K. Jarboe. Prudie and company tackle a letter about how to handle out-of-town friends who want to visit with their four kids and stay with you instead of a hotel, and what to do when you’re suddenly responsible for a young niece and nephew who are practically strangers.
