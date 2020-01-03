Dear Prudence

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The “Two From 2019” Edition

My wife and I are taking in her sister’s kids after her death. We barely know them. Help!

View Transcript

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

This week’s mini episode finds Prudence in a reflective mood, revisiting letters from 2019 that were addressed with the help of Jae Bearhat and Julian K. Jarboe. Prudie and company tackle a letter about how to handle out-of-town friends who want to visit with their four kids and stay with you instead of a hotel, and what to do when you’re suddenly responsible for a young niece and nephew who are practically strangers.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.