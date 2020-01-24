Dear Prudence

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The “Touch Starved” Edition

After moving to a new city, I’m finding out that I miss being hugged and touched by close friends. Help!

View Transcript

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

In this week’s mini episode, Prudence is joined by Hari Kondabolu, the star of the Netflix stand-up special Warn Your Relatives and the critically acclaimed documentary The Problem with Apu. In 2018, he was named one of Variety’s “Comedians to Watch.” He will be in New York City headlining Caroline’s on Broadway from Jan. 23–25.

Prudie and Kondabolu discuss a letter writer who wants her daughter to stop feeding her grandkids frozen meals, how to write about body acceptance without offending those with more limited physical ability, and what to do when you move to a new town and realize you’re missing hugging and the occasional friendly touch.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.