The “Strain of Being Supportive” Edition
My partner just came out as trans. I want to support her, but I’m straight and can’t stay in this relationship anymore. Help!
Episode Notes
In this week’s mini episode, Prudence is joined by Jordan Blok, a queer nonbinary science communicator, research administrator, and hoop earring enthusiast based out of L.A., and Prudie regular Grace Lavery, an associate professor of English at the University of California, Berkeley.
Prudie, Blok, and Lavery discuss a letter writer who’s wondering which sister to visit during the holidays after a blowout involving a cheating brother-in-law, and what to do when you’re struggling to stay supportive of your transitioning partner but you know you will eventually leave the relationship.
