The “Profiting From Death” Edition
Should I take the fee for executing my parents’ will? It just feels greedy. Help!
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Jason Carini, an attorney who works in recruiting for the legal industry in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Prudie and Carini discuss a letter writer who is wondering if she should take a fee as executor of her parents’ will, and what actions to take upon discovering that your son has gone AWOL from his court-appointed rehab.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.