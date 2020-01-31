Dear Prudence

The “Profiting From Death” Edition

Should I take the fee for executing my parents’ will? It just feels greedy. Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Jason Carini, an attorney who works in recruiting for the legal industry in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Prudie and Carini discuss a letter writer who is wondering if she should take a fee as executor of her parents’ will, and what actions to take upon discovering that your son has gone AWOL from his court-appointed rehab.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.