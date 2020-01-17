The “How to Talk Trans” Edition
I’m super supportive of my sister’s transition—but I’m not sure how to mention her to friends and colleagues now without making it a big deal. Help!
Episode Notes
In this week’s mini episode, Prudence is joined by Grace Lavery, an associate professor of English at University of California–Berkeley.
Prudie and Lavery discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to talk about her recently-out trans sister with colleagues and friends, and what to do when your mother-in-law doesn’t invite you to a family holiday breakfast.
Production by Phil Surkis.