The “How to Talk Trans” Edition

I’m super supportive of my sister’s transition—but I’m not sure how to mention her to friends and colleagues now without making it a big deal. Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

In this week’s mini episode, Prudence is joined by Grace Lavery, an associate professor of English at University of California–Berkeley.

Prudie and Lavery discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to talk about her recently-out trans sister with colleagues and friends, and what to do when your mother-in-law doesn’t invite you to a family holiday breakfast.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.