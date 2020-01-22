Prudence is joined this week by Hari Kondabolu, the star of the Netflix standup special Warn Your Relatives and the critically acclaimed documentary The Problem with Apu. In 2018, he was named one of Variety’s “Comics to Watch.” He will be in New York City headlining Caroline’s on Broadway from Jan. 23–25.

Prudie and Kondabolu dig into letters about what to do when your friend took and shared photos of you in a medically induced coma, how to handle your anxiety when your wife walks around naked in front of your children, how to get your dad to stop calling strangers “sweetie” or “kiddo,” what to consider when your transitioning twin chooses a name that triggers you, and what to do with a boyfriend who regifts his secondhand belongings to you at birthdays and holidays.

