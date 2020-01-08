Prudence is joined this week by Jordan Blok, a queer nonbinary science communicator, research administrator, and hoop earring enthusiast based out of L.A., and Prudie regular Grace Lavery, an associate professor of English at the University of California, Berkeley.

Prudie, Blok, and Lavery dig into letters about what to do when new friends who are a couple may be coming on to you; what to consider with a boyfriend who seems to be homophobic, stemming from a childhood sexual assault; what to do when you strike out dating women after having had no problem dating men; whether an annulment means you’re divorced or you were never married; and whether you should oblige your abusive ex-wife’s request to process your divorce in therapy 25 years after the fact.

