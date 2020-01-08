The “Bisexual Dating Tips” Edition
I’ve never had any problem dating men, but I keep striking out with women. What trick am I missing? Help!
Get More Dear Prudence
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus a bonus episode of Dear Prudence every week. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Prudence is joined this week by Jordan Blok, a queer nonbinary science communicator, research administrator, and hoop earring enthusiast based out of L.A., and Prudie regular Grace Lavery, an associate professor of English at the University of California, Berkeley.
Prudie, Blok, and Lavery dig into letters about what to do when new friends who are a couple may be coming on to you; what to consider with a boyfriend who seems to be homophobic, stemming from a childhood sexual assault; what to do when you strike out dating women after having had no problem dating men; whether an annulment means you’re divorced or you were never married; and whether you should oblige your abusive ex-wife’s request to process your divorce in therapy 25 years after the fact.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.