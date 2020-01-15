Prudence is joined this week by Grace Lavery, an associate professor of English at University of California–Berkeley.

Prudie and Lavery tackle letters about how to decide if you should you let your best friend raise your troubled daughter, what to do when neither you nor your girlfriend have living situations where you both can hang out, how to know if you are gender nonbinary, whether you should apologize to your fellow commuters after accidentally playing a particularly provocative part of the Dear Prudence podcast on your phone’s speaker, and what to do when your nephew’s act of stealing an item of your clothing is driving a wedge through your whole family.

