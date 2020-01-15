The “No Place for Love” Edition
I still live with my ex for logistical reasons, and my new girlfriend lives at home but isn’t out yet. There’s nowhere for us to hang out. Help!
Prudence is joined this week by Grace Lavery, an associate professor of English at University of California–Berkeley.
Prudie and Lavery tackle letters about how to decide if you should you let your best friend raise your troubled daughter, what to do when neither you nor your girlfriend have living situations where you both can hang out, how to know if you are gender nonbinary, whether you should apologize to your fellow commuters after accidentally playing a particularly provocative part of the Dear Prudence podcast on your phone’s speaker, and what to do when your nephew’s act of stealing an item of your clothing is driving a wedge through your whole family.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.