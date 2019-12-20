The “Tattoo Anxiety” Edition
I’m looking to get a tattoo. How can I make sure the artist I choose doesn’t make work that appropriates someone else’s culture? Help!
Episode Notes
In this week’s mini-episode, Prudence is joined this week by Glynn Washington, the host of Snap Judgment, which is heard on more than 400 NPR stations every week. He also hosts the podcasts Heaven’s Gate and Spooked.
Prudie and Washington discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to connect with her estranged stepsiblings now that they are her only living family, and how to know if the tattoo you are considering is based on the artist’s own culture or is cultural appropriation.
