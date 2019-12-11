Dear Prudence

The “Surprise Naked Houseguest” Edition

My girlfriend allowed a strange co-worker to live in our home while I was away. She didn’t say anything for two weeks. Help!

Host

Episode Notes

Prudence is joined this week by Ella Baker, a trans lesbian writer and the host of How to Be Trans, a platform celebrating thriving transgender lives.

Prudie and Baker tackle letters about what to do when your girlfriend allows a strange co-worker to live in your apartment while you’re away traveling, how to know if you quit your volunteer job for the right reasons, what to know when you discover you have herpes even though you’ve never had sexual contact, and how to know if the rules you’re imposing for your 12-year-old daughter’s sleepover are transphobic.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.