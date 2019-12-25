(Some housekeeping: I changed my name! Same me, new initials.)

Prudence is joined this week by Mistress Justine Cross, a lifestyle dominatrix and BDSM consultant based in Los Angeles. She also owns and operates Dungeon East, a minimal, modern paradise, and Dungeon West, its atmospheric West L.A. counterpart. She is the boss of everyone except her cat—no one is the boss of cats.

Prudie and Cross tackle letters about what to do when your friend’s husband threatens violence towards your dog, how to handle co-workers who trash-talk a colleague you’re secretly dating, how to continue your open marriage after losing your “wife-approved” partner, what actions to take after discovering that your daughter intentionally jumped in front of a moving truck, should you leave your perfectly good roommate situation to live with your boyfriend, and how to handle a family who constantly misgenders you.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.