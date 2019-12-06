Dear Prudence

The “Weed Thief” Edition

My boyfriend witnessed my friend of 18 years secretly taking some of my marijuana, even though I’m usually happy to give her some. Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

Episode Notes

In this week’s mini episode, Prudence is joined by Peyton Thomas, a freelance journalist and video game writer based in Toronto. His writing has appeared in Vanity Fair, Billboard, and Pitchfork.

Prudie and Thomas discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to handle his anger toward his newly pro-life sister, what to consider when you desperately want another child and your spouse doesn’t, and what to do when you accidentally discover that your lifelong friend has been stealing your weed.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.