The “Parked in Peace” Edition

How can I get my family to stop calling the cops on the innocent homeless man living down the street? Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

Episode Notes

Some housekeeping: I changed my name! Same me, new initials.

In this week’s mini-episode, Prudence is joined this week by Mistress Justine Cross, a lifestyle dominatrix and BDSM consultant based in Los Angeles. She also owns and operates Dungeon East, a minimal, modern paradise, and Dungeon West, its atmospheric West L.A. counterpart. She is the boss of everyone except her cat—no one is the boss of cats.

Prudie and Cross discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to get his family to stop calling the police on a man living in a car near his property, and what to consider when you’re distracted by a co-worker who is having multiple affairs at your workplace.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

