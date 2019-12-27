The “Parked in Peace” Edition
How can I get my family to stop calling the cops on the innocent homeless man living down the street? Help!
Some housekeeping: I changed my name! Same me, new initials.
In this week’s mini-episode, Prudence is joined this week by Mistress Justine Cross, a lifestyle dominatrix and BDSM consultant based in Los Angeles. She also owns and operates Dungeon East, a minimal, modern paradise, and Dungeon West, its atmospheric West L.A. counterpart. She is the boss of everyone except her cat—no one is the boss of cats.
Prudie and Cross discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to get his family to stop calling the police on a man living in a car near his property, and what to consider when you’re distracted by a co-worker who is having multiple affairs at your workplace.
