Prudence is joined this week by Glynn Washington, the host of Snap Judgment, which is heard on over 400 NPR stations every week. He also hosts the podcasts Heaven’s Gate and Spooked.

Prudie and Washington dig into letters about what to do when one of your roommates replaces your plush toilet paper with a cheaper brand, how to handle a colleague who has a false memory of hooking up with you decades ago, how to avoid mentioning weight loss surgery when asked about your transformation, what to do when your neighbors’ smoke alarm won’t stop chirping, and how to tell your alcoholic in-laws that you don’t want them drinking around your baby. Plus, they discuss a voicemail from a woman whose ex-boyfriend is asking her to move out of the house that they both bought together.

Production by Phil Surkis.