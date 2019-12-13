The “Get Outta My Dreams” Edition
I can’t get this one guy out of my head, even though I don’t even have romantic feelings for him anymore. Help!
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
In this week’s mini episode, Prudence is joined this week by Ella Baker, a trans lesbian writer and the host of How to Be Trans, a platform celebrating thriving transgender lives.
Prudie and Baker discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to rid her dreams of one particular ex-boyfriend, and another letter writer who wants to know how to deal with a mother-in-law with a penchant for buying the family tone-deaf gifts that nobody wants.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.