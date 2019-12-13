Dear Prudence

The “Get Outta My Dreams” Edition

I can’t get this one guy out of my head, even though I don’t even have romantic feelings for him anymore. Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

Episode Notes

In this week’s mini episode, Prudence is joined this week by Ella Baker, a trans lesbian writer and the host of How to Be Trans, a platform celebrating thriving transgender lives.

Prudie and Baker discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to rid her dreams of one particular ex-boyfriend, and another letter writer who wants to know how to deal with a mother-in-law with a penchant for buying the family tone-deaf gifts that nobody wants.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.