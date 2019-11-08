The “Hall Pass Revoked” Edition
My wife dislikes sex, so she agreed to let me sleep with other women. Now she says she’s changed her mind. Help!
Episode Notes
In this week’s mini episode, Prudence welcomes Elizabeth Freeman, a professor of English at the University of California–Davis specializing in, among other things, gender and sexuality studies.
Prudie and Freeman discuss a letter writer who suddenly feels uncomfortable when her husband brings up his deceased wife, whom she was dear friends with. Also, what to consider when your wife agrees to let you have sex with other women, but then shuts it down.
