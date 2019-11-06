Prudence is joined this week by Elizabeth Freeman, a professor of English at the University of California, Davis, specializing in, among other things, gender and sexuality studies.

Prudie and Freeman dig into letters about what to do when you feel like your bisexuality alienates you from most relationships, how to know if it’s safe to come out to your previously homophobic but now mellowed-out parents, what actions to take when you discover that your teenage son has been secretly filming his sexual encounters with his younger girlfriend, whether you should tell your neighbors that you’ve had a view of their bathroom for years, and what to consider when you feel sad about your perfectly wonderful life, as it’s still not the life you dreamed about. And the episode concludes with a somewhat sticky story from Freeman that you won’t want to miss!

