The “Forever Young” Edition
I’m a decade younger than everyone else in my office. How do I prove that I’m not just a kid? Help!
Prudence is joined this week by Aric McBay, an organizer, farmer, and author. He lives near Kingston, Ontario. His latest book is Full Spectrum Resistance, which explores how to build more effective movements.
Prudie and McBay tackle letters about how to handle not being taken seriously because you look young; whether you, as a straight man, should speak up when you hear a woman objectifying another woman; what to do when your couch-crashing brother takes advantage of your hospitality; and how to decide if you should pay your friend for housesitting when he’s historically refused payment.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.