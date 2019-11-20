The “Mistress at Work” Edition
The woman my husband had an affair with now works at my office. Help!
Prudence is joined this week by Ghazaleh Samandari, an integral development coach. Samandari has spent the past 15 years researching and advocating for women’s health and rights around the world.
Prudie and Samandari dig into letters about what to do when a friend accepts a job that you’re against politically, what actions to take when social anxiety in school has you skipping lunch every day, what to do when the woman your husband cheated with now works in your office, and how to make amends with your friend after insulting her “ugly” used chair.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.