The “Problem With Perfection” Edition

On paper, my life looks pretty good. But my friends think that means I don’t have “real problems.” Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

This week’s mini episode find Prudence joined this week by Jae Bearhat, a Seattle-based writer, zinester, and known internet presence. Their work includes the Czap Books–published comic Little Teeth, the YouTube critique series Film Critters, and their Twitter feed @fussybabybitch.

Prudie and Bearhat tackle letters about how to handle extremely religious in-laws who refuse to allow pictures of you and your wife to hang in their home, and what to consider when you find yourself giving a lot of support in your friendships but then feel ignored when you need help.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.