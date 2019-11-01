The “Problem With Perfection” Edition
On paper, my life looks pretty good. But my friends think that means I don’t have “real problems.” Help!
Episode Notes
This week’s mini episode find Prudence joined this week by Jae Bearhat, a Seattle-based writer, zinester, and known internet presence. Their work includes the Czap Books–published comic Little Teeth, the YouTube critique series Film Critters, and their Twitter feed @fussybabybitch.
Prudie and Bearhat tackle letters about how to handle extremely religious in-laws who refuse to allow pictures of you and your wife to hang in their home, and what to consider when you find yourself giving a lot of support in your friendships but then feel ignored when you need help.
Production by Phil Surkis.