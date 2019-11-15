The “Where’s My Party?” Edition
I hate big parties. Why am I envious that my partner threw one for their best friend? Help!
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
In this week’s mini-episode, Prudence is joined by Alexandra Petri, a humor columnist for the Washington Post. She’s the author of A Field Guide to Awkward Silences, and she’s also working assiduously on a new book.
Prudie and Petri discuss a letter writer who is wondering if she should let go of the one friendship she had in her new town and what to consider when you feel your partner goes “all out” to celebrate friends more than you.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.