Dear Prudence

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The “Where’s My Party?” Edition

I hate big parties. Why am I envious that my partner threw one for their best friend? Help!

View Transcript

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

In this week’s mini-episode, Prudence is joined by Alexandra Petri, a humor columnist for the Washington Post. She’s the author of A Field Guide to Awkward Silences, and she’s also working assiduously on a new book.

Prudie and Petri discuss a letter writer who is wondering if she should let go of the one friendship she had in her new town and what to consider when you feel your partner goes “all out” to celebrate friends more than you.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.