In this week’s mini-episode, Prudence is joined by Ghazaleh Samandari, an integral development coach. Samandari has spent the past 15 years researching and advocating for women’s health and rights around the world.

Prudie and Samandari discuss a letter writer who is wondering if she has to get to know her newly discovered biological grandmother even though she doesn’t want to, and how to handle an estranged mother who reaches out, but your feelings scream “no.”

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

