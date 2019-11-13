Prudence is joined this week by Alexandra Petri, a humor columnist for the Washington Post. She’s the author of A Field Guide to Awkward Silences, and she’s also working assiduously on a new book.

Prudie and Petri tackle letters about how to handle that your husband of 30 years may have given you an STI, what to do when you keep catching your mother having affairs, whether you should confront your friend about cheating on her fiancé when she’s still about to get married, and how to process your anger over a friend who worked on her laptop during your wedding vows.

Production by Phil Surkis.