The “Their Cheatin’ Hearts” Edition
I’ve caught my mom cheating multiple times, and she keeps begging me to keep the affairs a secret. Help!
Get More Dear Prudence!
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus a bonus episode of Dear Prudence every week. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Prudence is joined this week by Alexandra Petri, a humor columnist for the Washington Post. She’s the author of A Field Guide to Awkward Silences, and she’s also working assiduously on a new book.
Prudie and Petri tackle letters about how to handle that your husband of 30 years may have given you an STI, what to do when you keep catching your mother having affairs, whether you should confront your friend about cheating on her fiancé when she’s still about to get married, and how to process your anger over a friend who worked on her laptop during your wedding vows.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.