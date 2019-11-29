Dear Prudence

The “Tattoo You” Edition

My brother accidentally burned me when we were young. Now he’s making fun of the tattoos I got to cover up my scars. Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

Episode Notes

In this week’s mini-episode, Prudence is joined by Aric McBay, an organizer, farmer, and author. He lives near Kingston, Ontario. His latest book is Full Spectrum Resistance, which explores how to build more effective movements.

Prudie and McBay discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to shut down her grandmother’s request for help at an anti-abortion church event and how to handle a brother who makes snide comments about your tattoos.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.