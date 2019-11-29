In this week’s mini-episode, Prudence is joined by Aric McBay, an organizer, farmer, and author. He lives near Kingston, Ontario. His latest book is Full Spectrum Resistance, which explores how to build more effective movements.

Prudie and McBay discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to shut down her grandmother’s request for help at an anti-abortion church event and how to handle a brother who makes snide comments about your tattoos.

Production by Phil Surkis.