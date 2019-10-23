Prudence is joined this week by Matt Martin, who recently launched Tilt, a new brand of public media by and for young people to help them navigate an out-of-balance economy. Martin has worked in public radio for many years, including a long stint as a station manager of KALW-FM in San Francisco.

Prudie and Martin dig into letters about how to handle an annoying coworker who you ghosted but now have to occasionally see at work, what to do with an estranged father who persistently tries to contact you, how to stay sane while living with your climate change-denying dad, how to handle a fiancé who falls asleep on the couch every night, and how to broach the subject of your inheritance with your estranged mother, who is also the executor of your father’s will.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.