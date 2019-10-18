Prudence is joined this week by Molly Priddy, a writer and editor living in Minnesota. She likes Diet Coke, her dog, and talking about feelings because feelings are the worst.

Prudie and Priddy tackle letters about what to do when you and your brother are fighting over your family’s heirloom ring, and how to handle a mother-in-law who is stealing the thunder from her own daughter’s wedding day.

Production by Phil Surkis.