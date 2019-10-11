The “Third Wheel Blues” Edition
My polyamorous relationship is getting weighed down by our unemployed girlfriend. Help!
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Prudence is joined this week by Amira El-Sayed, a German-Egyptian Londoner who advises organizations around the world on how they can have a positive social impact.
Prudie and El-Sayed dig into letters about how to handle parents who criticize your boyfriend because he’s adopted, and what to do when the third person in a polyamorous relationship isn’t pulling her financial weight.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.