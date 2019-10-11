Dear Prudence

The “Third Wheel Blues” Edition

My polyamorous relationship is getting weighed down by our unemployed girlfriend. Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

Episode Notes

Prudence is joined this week by Amira El-Sayed, a German-Egyptian Londoner who advises organizations around the world on how they can have a positive social impact.

Prudie and El-Sayed dig into letters about how to handle parents who criticize your boyfriend because he’s adopted, and what to do when the third person in a polyamorous relationship isn’t pulling her financial weight.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.