The “Overzealous Grandma” Edition
My mother tends to make everything about her, and now it’s happening with my pregnancy. Help!
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week’s mini episode find Prudence joined by Nichole Perkins and Bim Adewunmi, hosts of the Slate podcast Thirst Aid Kit.
Prudie, Perkins, and Adewunmi tackle letters about what actions to take when you’re ready for divorce but your spouse still wants to make it work, and how to handle a mom who is overly invested in caring for your new baby.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.