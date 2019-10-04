Dear Prudence

The “Overzealous Grandma” Edition

My mother tends to make everything about her, and now it’s happening with my pregnancy. Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

This week’s mini episode find Prudence joined by Nichole Perkins and Bim Adewunmi, hosts of the Slate podcast Thirst Aid Kit.

Prudie, Perkins, and Adewunmi tackle letters about what actions to take when you’re ready for divorce but your spouse still wants to make it work, and how to handle a mom who is overly invested in caring for your new baby.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.