The “Getting Off Easy” Edition
I’ve been sick and on bed rest. My boyfriend has taken to masturbating to porn right in front of me. Help!
Episode Notes
Prudence is joined this week by Nichole Perkins and Bim Adewunmi. Perkins is a writer and co-host of the Slate podcast The Waves. Her first collection of poetry, Lilith, But Dark was published last year. Adewunmi is a producer on This American Life. Her play, Hoard, was published and staged in London this year. Together, Perkins and Adewunmi co-host the Slate podcast Thirst Aid Kit.
Prudie, Perkins, and Adewunmi tackle letters about what to do with a boyfriend who spontaneously masturbates in front of you while you’re laid out sick, what to consider when a colleague’s pettiness harms you professionally, how to handle a friend accusing you of being too fancy for ordinary camping, and how to decide whether to invite your belligerent in-laws to your child’s baptism.
