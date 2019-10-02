Prudence is joined this week by Nichole Perkins and Bim Adewunmi. Perkins is a writer and co-host of the Slate podcast The Waves. Her first collection of poetry, Lilith, But Dark was published last year. Adewunmi is a producer on This American Life. Her play, Hoard, was published and staged in London this year. Together, Perkins and Adewunmi co-host the Slate podcast Thirst Aid Kit.

Prudie, Perkins, and Adewunmi tackle letters about what to do with a boyfriend who spontaneously masturbates in front of you while you’re laid out sick, what to consider when a colleague’s pettiness harms you professionally, how to handle a friend accusing you of being too fancy for ordinary camping, and how to decide whether to invite your belligerent in-laws to your child’s baptism.

Production by Phil Surkis.