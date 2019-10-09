The “Urine My Chair” Edition
Out of the blue, my boss accused me of slandering a co-worker and peeing in a chair at my station. Help!
Episode Notes
Prudence is joined this week by Amira El-Sayed, a German Egyptian Londoner who advises organizations around the world on how they can have a positive social impact.
Prudie and El-Sayed dig into letters about what to do when you overhear your friend’s hair stylist saying rude things about her, how to handle a friend who wants reimbursement for the travel points you thought she’d gifted to you, what to do about a mother who demands praise for every little thing she does, what actions to take when your boss accuses you of urinating in your chair, and how to get a former flame to leave the condo that you initially let her stay in rent-free.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.