The “A Friend Lost” Edition
My best friend has cut off communication with me after being taken in by a church that supports faith healing and conversion therapy for gay people. Help!
Prudence is joined this week by Molly Priddy, a writer and editor living in Minnesota. She likes Diet Coke, her dog, and talking about feelings because feelings are the worst.
Prudie and Priddy tackle letters about how to admit to your date that you’re a recovering alcoholic and that you’d rather not meet in a bar, what actions to take when your best friend has joined a cult, what to do when you’re exhausted from supporting your friend’s yearlong quest for employment, how to decide if you should ask your dad for tuition now that you’re middle-aged and starting school again, and whether you can remain close with a friend who has said unkind things to many mutual acquaintances. Also, Prudie and Priddy discuss a voicemail from a machine shop worker who found out she’s making parts that will ultimately be used to help ICE capture people crossing the border.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.