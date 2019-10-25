The “Baby Shower Gift Grab” Edition
A woman from my book club whom I barely know invited me to her baby shower. Do I have to go? Help!
Episode Notes
Prudence is joined this week by Matt Martin, who recently launched Tilt, a new brand of public media by and for young people to help them navigate an out-of-balance economy. Martin has worked in public radio for many years, including a long stint as a station manager of KALW-FM in San Francisco.
Prudie and Martin dig into letters about a letter writer who’s suspicious about being invited to a distant acquaintance’s baby shower and what actions to take when your Ph.D. advisers write you negative letters of recommendation.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.