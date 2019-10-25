Dear Prudence

The “Baby Shower Gift Grab” Edition

A woman from my book club whom I barely know invited me to her baby shower. Do I have to go? Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

Episode Notes

Prudence is joined this week by Matt Martin, who recently launched Tilt, a new brand of public media by and for young people to help them navigate an out-of-balance economy. Martin has worked in public radio for many years, including a long stint as a station manager of KALW-FM in San Francisco.

Prudie and Martin dig into letters about a letter writer who’s suspicious about being invited to a distant acquaintance’s baby shower and what actions to take when your Ph.D. advisers write you negative letters of recommendation.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.