Prudence is joined this week by Portia Elan, who lives in Oakland, California, and works as a teen librarian. A friend once described her as “farm strong.”

Prudie and Elan dig into letters about whether you should you talk to your teenage son about his predilection for boys or allow him to share about it naturally, how to decide if you should risk losing your best friend by admitting you’re in love with them, and what to consider when you feel shame for a body part that you can’t control.

Production by Phil Surkis.