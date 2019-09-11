Prudence is joined this week by Soleil Ho, the San Francisco Chronicle’s restaurant critic. She’s written for food and pop culture publications like Bitch, Food & Wine, Taste, and Wine Enthusiast and hosted the podcasts Popaganda and Racist Sandwich.

Prudie and Ho dig into letters about how to handle anger toward your in-laws even though they’ve moved past their initial homophobia, how to disclose your disability when entering the dating game, what to do when your boyfriend gets upset that you didn’t immediately disclose that you’re an adoptee, how to handle transphobic co-workers after finally accepting that you’re a trans woman, and what to do with a mom who believes your high school girlfriend turned you gay.

