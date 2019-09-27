The “Polyamorous Rebound” Edition
My husband and I want to start a relationship with this other man, but he’s fresh out of a breakup. Should we be worried he’s just on the rebound? Help!
Episode Notes
This week’s mini episode includes two letters from our first international episode, recorded live at Storey Hall in Melbourne, Australia, on Sept. 8. Prudie was joined by Clementine Ford, a Melbourne-based writer, feminist, and author of the bestselling books Fight Like A Girl and Boys Will Be Boys.
Prudie and Ford dig into letters about what to know when cultivating a polyamorous relationship with someone on the rebound and what to consider when your girlfriend wants you to call her teenage children “our kids”—when they already have a dad.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.