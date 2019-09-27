This week’s mini episode includes two letters from our first international episode, recorded live at Storey Hall in Melbourne, Australia, on Sept. 8. Prudie was joined by Clementine Ford, a Melbourne-based writer, feminist, and author of the bestselling books Fight Like A Girl and Boys Will Be Boys.

Prudie and Ford dig into letters about what to know when cultivating a polyamorous relationship with someone on the rebound and what to consider when your girlfriend wants you to call her teenage children “our kids”—when they already have a dad.

Production by Phil Surkis.