Prudence is joined this week by Melissa Dahl, a senior editor at the Cut, where she covers health, science, and psychology. She is also the author of Cringeworthy: A Theory of Awkwardness.

Prudie and Dahl tackle letters about what to when your niece invites you, but not your service dog, to her wedding, and how to handle your discomfort when your boyfriend’s friend jokes about them being lovers.

