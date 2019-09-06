Dear Prudence

The “Service Dog Strife” Edition

My niece doesn’t want my service dog at her wedding. Now I’m stuck in the middle of a family feud. Help!

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

Episode Notes

Prudence is joined this week by Melissa Dahl, a senior editor at the Cut, where she covers health, science, and psychology. She is also the author of Cringeworthy: A Theory of Awkwardness.

Prudie and Dahl tackle letters about what to when your niece invites you, but not your service dog, to her wedding, and how to handle your discomfort when your boyfriend’s friend jokes about them being lovers.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.