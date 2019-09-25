Prudence welcomes you to our first international episode, recorded live at Storey Hall in Melbourne, Australia, on Sept. 8. Prudie was joined by Clementine Ford, a Melbourne-based writer, feminist, and author of the bestselling books Fight Like a Girl and Boys Will Be Boys.

Prudie and Ford dig into letters about how to leave your cousin’s employ when you know it will shutter his business, how to manage time with your girlfriend when she works on the same block as you, whether you should act on your crush by dating an ex-student, what actions to take when you have a compulsion to look at your ex-boyfriend’s social media long after you’ve moved on, and what to know when you keep having dreams about your ex even though you will never be together again in reality.

