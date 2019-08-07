Prudence is joined this week by Connor Goldsmith, a literary agent at Fuse Literary, specializing in sci-fi/fantasy fiction and a variety of nonfiction subjects.

Together, they tackle letters about what to consider when a DNA kit reveals you married your first cousin, what to do if you want to see a sister who’s living with parents who exiled you for being gay, how to know if you’re ready to open up a 10-year relationship to polyamory, what to consider when your friend with ADHD never reciprocates the support you’ve given him, and what to consider before reaching out to a biological sibling you’ve never met.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Goldsmith discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to handle accidentally buying a home one block away from a horrible ex, and how to handle a husband who is not at all gracious when your parents give him gifts.

