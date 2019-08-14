Prudence is joined this week by Vanessa Zoltan, a non-denominational chaplain, who co-hosts Harry Potter and the Sacred Text and its spinoff show Women of Harry Potter. She also has a new podcast, Hot and Bothered.

Together, they dig into letters about a mother who’s worried that her daughter’s fiancé is too good-looking for her, how to handle dramatic in-laws who ask you to cover up your leg with scars and missing toes, what to do when you’re too scared to tell your friend (who you have a crush on) that her son may have worms, and how to handle a partner who likes to cook large meals but is grossed out by leftovers.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Zoltan discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to talk to her mom, who voted for a politician that was instrumental in the loss of her job, and how to handle a friend who believes you ruined her wedding by sharing your cancer diagnosis.

The full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.