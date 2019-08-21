Prudence is joined this week by Daniel Mallory Ortberg, a lover of peanut butter who—WAIT! Prudence IS Daniel Mallory Ortberg. Buckle up for this rare solo flight.

Prudie tackles letters about how to come out to your parents while also protecting the privacy of your genderqueer identical twin, how to bring up a complicated history of sexual assault issues to your new boyfriend, how to tamp down a tendency to “oversupport” your boyfriend’s acting career, and what to know about starting a conversation regarding your inheritance when you’ve never talked about money with your parents before.

Slate Plus members now get an additional mini episode of Dear Prudence every Friday. Sign up now to get that bonus dose of advice from Prudie every week.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.