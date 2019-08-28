Prudence is joined this week by author Sandy Allen. Allen hosts a new podcast called Mad Chat, which unpacks what our pop culture is telling us about madness and mental health.

Prudie and Allen dig into letters about how to handle your feelings of guilt after kicking out your cheating ex, what to do about your brother’s habit of oversharing intimate information about your parents, whether you should be worried about not feeling sexually attracted to anyone, and what to do when you fear that your fiancé’s drama-prone daughter might end your marriage before it begins.

Production by Phil Surkis.