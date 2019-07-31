Prudence is joined this week by Sydney Hodges, a Washington resident who, in addition to being interested in conflict resolution, is also a recovering armchair linguist who has found peace with only having a B.A. in linguistics.

Together, they dig into letters about how to handle an aunt who goes over the top in the gift-giving department, how to get your work buddy back after regrettably offending them, what to know about wanting affection from your wife while you’re under the weather, how to decide whether to keep your distance from or socialize with the employees you manage, and what to consider when your social life stops because your friends don’t like your new husband.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Hodges discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to avoid being the babysitter and bank for a son who has nine kids from seven women, and what actions to take when your mother-in-law posts pics of your newborn without your consent.

