Dear Prudence

The “Alive & Juicy” Edition

I’m happily married, but I suddenly have a big, stupid crush on a colleague. Does this say something about the state of my marriage? Help!

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

Prudence is joined this week by Joey Garcia, the Sacramento News & Review’s advice columnist and on-air relationship expert for KTXL-40 TV. Garcia is also the founder of the Belize Writer’s Conference, where writers vacation with literary agents in her native Belize.

Together, they tackle letters about a woman wondering if she’s homophobic because she finds gay sex unattractive, how to handle an estranged father who now wants a “don’t discuss the past” relationship, whether you should tell your already fraught family that you had a daughter and put her up for adoption, what to consider when revealing to your adopted son that his birth mother was an addict, and what to know about having a big crush, even though you’ve been happily married for seven years.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Garcia discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to get more space from her parents while she processes her abusive past in therapy.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.