Prudence is joined this week by Joey Garcia, the Sacramento News & Review’s advice columnist and on-air relationship expert for KTXL-40 TV. Garcia is also the founder of the Belize Writer’s Conference, where writers vacation with literary agents in her native Belize.

Together, they tackle letters about a woman wondering if she’s homophobic because she finds gay sex unattractive, how to handle an estranged father who now wants a “don’t discuss the past” relationship, whether you should tell your already fraught family that you had a daughter and put her up for adoption, what to consider when revealing to your adopted son that his birth mother was an addict, and what to know about having a big crush, even though you’ve been happily married for seven years.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Garcia discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to get more space from her parents while she processes her abusive past in therapy.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.