Summer Strut 2023

Dana, Julia, and Stephen discuss their favorite songs of the summer.

Episode Notes

This week, the panel is joined by pop critic and chart analyst (and host of Slate’s Hit Parade podcast) Chris Molanphy for our annual Summer Strut episode. The four dive into the longest listener-suggested summer playlist to date (this year, it’s a 682 song behemoth that adds up to approximately 42 hours!) and take turns in an electric, strut-ty roundtable discussion of their top picks.

You can find their collective favorites here in the Summer Strut ‘23 Shortlist. In addition, Dana, Julia, Stephen, and Chris have also published their personal shortlists.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, the panel does an additional round of their Strut-iest picks.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Kat Hong.

